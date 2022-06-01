 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for June 2

  • 0

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Richard “Dick” Dieterle, 79, Tehachapi, May 11. Service at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Tehachapi, June 3, noon..

SERVICES PENDING

Robert A. Alipaz, 76, Bakersfield, May30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

John Ardoin, 83, Bakersfield, May 26. Rucker Mortuary.

Mae Booker, 81, Los Angeles, May 2. Rucker Mortuary.

Florence Coleman-Guidry, 76, Los Angeles, May 25. Rucker Mortuary.

Albert Lyons, 69, Bakersfield, May 21. Rucker Mortuary.

Judith Rae Mootry, 81, Delano, May 27. Funeraria Del Angel-Delano.

Dr. Archible Wendell Sherman Jr., 85, Bakersfield, May 31. Rucker Mortuary.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases