Funeral services for June 2

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Richard “Dick” Dieterle, 79, Tehachapi, May 11. Service at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Tehachapi, June 3, noon..
SERVICES PENDING
Robert A. Alipaz, 76, Bakersfield, May30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John Ardoin, 83, Bakersfield, May 26. Rucker Mortuary.
Mae Booker, 81, Los Angeles, May 2. Rucker Mortuary.
Florence Coleman-Guidry, 76, Los Angeles, May 25. Rucker Mortuary.
Albert Lyons, 69, Bakersfield, May 21. Rucker Mortuary.
Judith Rae Mootry, 81, Delano, May 27. Funeraria Del Angel-Delano.
Dr. Archible Wendell Sherman Jr., 85, Bakersfield, May 31. Rucker Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
