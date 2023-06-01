SERVICES PENDING
Anita Walker Adams, 81, Bakersfield, May 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Bertha Alicia Aguero, 73, Bakersfield, May 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
George B. Avila, 78, Bakersfield, May 31. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Sherry Lynn Brian, 55, Bakersfield, May 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Beverly Joyce Edmiston, 85, Bakersfield, May 29. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Larry Radford Gentle, 82, Bakersfield, May 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Hal Kenneth Joyner, 60, Bakersfield, April 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
