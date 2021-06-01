Funeral services for June 2, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Wayne Edward Carter, 92, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. and Margaret Louise Carter, 89, Bakersfield, March 21. Memorial Service, 10:30 a.m. June 5, First Presbyterian Church.
SERVICES PENDING
Gerald Austin, 78, Bakersfield, May 11. Union Cemetery.
Patricia Ann Byrne, 77, Bakersfield, May 31. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Maria J. Camarena, 85, Bakersfield, May 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Randall Donaldson, 60, Bakersfield, May 14. Union Cemetery.
Mary Daffo Dooley, 91, Bakersfield, May 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
J.W. Holman, 75, Bakersfield, June 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Lindsey Jones, 40, Bakersfield, May 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Brenda Meyer, 68, Bakersfield, April 28. Union Cemetery.
Brian Pendergrass, 41, Bakersfield, May 6. Union Cemetery.
Louis Rodriguez, 56, Bakersfield, May 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Tina Silvas, 43, Bakersfield, May 8. Union Cemetery.
Shirley Anne Walton, 91, Bakersfield, May 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Matilda Vian Klase, 75, Lake Isabella, May 3.
James R. Salyards, 77, Bakersfield, May 9. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
