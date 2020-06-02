SERVICES SCHEDULED
Marylan Miller, 80, Shafter, May 26. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. June 3, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Funeral service 10 a.m. June 4, First Southern Baptist Church Shafter, interment to follow at Shafter Memorial Park.
SERVICES PENDING
Yolanda Aguirre, 72, Bakersfield, May 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Collin "Poppy" Anthony Alvarado, 25, Visalia, May 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Michael Eugene Beggs, 50, Bakersfield, May 29. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter, Shafter.
Kathleen Chriswell, 87, Bakersfield, May 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Annie Mae Clendenen, 90, Bakersfield, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Suminder Deol, 72, Bakersfield, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sharon Leanne Esnoz, 86, Wasco, May 29. Peters Funeral Home-Shafter, Shafter.
Maria Carmen Garcia, 57, Bakersfield, May 30. Basham Funeral Care.
David Dion Hake, 52, Bakersfield, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Yolanda Carpio Hernandez, 69, Bakersfield, May 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Javier Ibarra Ibarra, 71, Wasco, May 27. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Leopoldo Garcia Jaimes, 84, Bakersfield, May 29. Basham Funeral Care.
George Jensen, 78, Bakersfield, May 31. Peters Funeral Home-Shafter, Shafter.
Jane Ann Marlow, 75, Bakersfield, May 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Felipe Martinez, 58, Lamont, May 26. Peters Funeral Home Arvin, Arvin.
Janie Mendoza, 67, Bakersfield, May 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard Neumann, 84, Tehachapi, May 31. Peters Funeral Home Shafter, Shafter.
Erasmo Ortega, 68, Lamont, May 29. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory, Bakersfield.
Bill Packard, 76, Bakersfield, May 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Manuel Rodriguez Pimentel, 89, Bakersfield, May 30. Peters Funeral Home Shafter, Shafter.
Maria Flores de Rosales, 61, Bakersfield, May 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Jean Ruth Sherwood, 86, Bakersfield, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Yolanda Torres, 64, Delano, May 28. Delano Mortuary.
Floyd Andrew Wahlstrom, 93, Wofford Heights, May 31. Basham Funeral Care, Bakersfield.
Connie Yamashita, 71, Bakersfield, May 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joseph Paul Ybarra, 21, Bakersfield, May 23. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter, Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
