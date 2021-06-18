Funeral services for June 19, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Jesus Lopez Aguirre, 37, Bakersfield, June 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Francisco Alvarez Cisneros, 29, Lost Hills, June 7. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Salvador Padilla Enriquez, 52, Bakersfield, June 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Daniel Gonzales, 85, Bakersfield, June 15. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Raymont Ingram, 32, Bakersfield, June 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Ann Blackburn Kelley, 82, Bakersfield, June 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sharon Lynn Milton, 78, Bakersfield, June 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joe Sanchez, 79, Bakersfield, June 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Graciela Valtierra, 70, Bakersfield, June 15. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
