SERVICES PENDING
Shaun Brust, 31, Bakersfield, May 24. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Jennie Lorraine Rasor Carroll, 63, Yuma, Ariz., June 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Robert Castaneda, 65, Bakersfield, June 16. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Gloria Jean Crompton, 68, Bakersfield, June 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Anita Flores, 76, Bakersfield, June 13. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Michael Johannsen, 59, Bakersfield, June 17. Basham Funeral Care.
John Larson, 49, Bakersfield, June 18. Peters Funeral Home.
Richard Eugene Lopez, 86, Bakersfield, June 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Susana Lopez Magana, 65, Lamont, June 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Melissa Ann McCutcheon, 41, Bakersfield, June 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Ramon Hernandez Rubio, 64, Delano, June 17. Delano Mortuary.
Harry Negron Vargas, 76, Lamont, June 16. Basham Funeral Care, Bakersfield.
Sherry Vaughn, 65, Bakersfield, April 10. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Jerry Wayne Worthy, 56, Bakersfield, June 15. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.