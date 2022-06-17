Funeral services for June 18, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Patsy Cates, 79, Shafter, June 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kay Gearhart, 100, Bakersfield, June 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Robert Wayne Grady, 62, Reno, Nev., June 15.
Josefina Hernandez, 81, Bakersfield, June 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Marianne Hernandez, 65, Bakersfield, June 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kiem Thi Le, 82, Bakersfield, June 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sadie Jane McElroy, 82, Taft, June 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jackie Ray Motty Jr., 45, Tulare, June 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jose Manuel Frias Sandoval, 73, Bakersfield, June 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mark Douglas Shook, 55, Visalia, June 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
