Funeral services for June 18, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
John Canning, 95, Bakersfield, June 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Charles George Thurston, 85, Bakersfield, June 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joshua Mark Macut, 34, Wasco, June 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Darlene Montes, 69, Bakersfield, June 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Bing Joseph Metzger, 74, Redondo Beach, June 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Anita Ruiz, 76, Bakersfield, June 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Margaret Schmidt, 79, Bakersfield, June 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Charlotte Spears, 91, Bakersfield, June 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Dorothy Wesson, 84, Bakersfield, June 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Ramona Jem Stagner, 65, Bakersfield, June 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Robert Charles Yoon, 66, Bakersfield, June 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
