PENDING SERVICES
Sacarias John Alejandro, 68, Bakersfield, June 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Teresa Lynn Clark, 57, Bakersfield, June 11. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Linda Ellen Dodson, 79, Bakersfield, June 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Linda Marie Golden, 61, Maricopa, June 15. Bakersfield Funeral Home, Bakersfield.
Robert Forbes, 56, Bakersfield, June 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Latonia Renee Henry, 54, Bakersfield, June 6. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Agustin Garcia Lopez, 36, Bakersfield, June 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Christopher Thomas Massey, 55, Boron, June 15. Keep It Simple Cremation, Bakersfield.
Tina Maria McDaniel, 57, Bakersfield, June 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mario Mejia, 72. Wasco, June 17. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Scott Aaron Moore, 40, Taft, June 15. Keep It Simple Cremation, Bakersfield.
Alexis Moreno Moreno, 20, Bakersfield, June 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Diane Maria Newton, 67, Bakersfield, June 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Gavino Pelayo, 22, Bakersfield, June 13. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter, Shafter.
Roger Dale Richards, 53, Bakersfield, May 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Heather Dawn Rush, 32, Bakersfield, June 14. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Tamara Smith, 60, Bakersfield, June 17. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
