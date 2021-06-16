Funeral services for June 17, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Delfino Barboza, 76, Bakersfield, June 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Vernon Cobbs, 66, Bakersfield, June 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William Garcia, 59, Bakersfield, June 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Doris Louise Garrett, 88, Bakersfield, June 14. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Donald Richard Haworth, 81, Bakersfield, June 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Charles Lane Howell Jr., 72, Bakersfield, June 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Terry Jean Linsley, 72, Lake Isabella, June 13. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Lorna Fay Nearey, 80, Bakersfield, June 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Elvia Salas, 69, Bakersfield, June 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Eva Serrato, 68, Arvin, June 15 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Judith Ann Vaughn, 68, Bakersfield, June 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html