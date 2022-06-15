Funeral services for June 16

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Charles Faucheux, 86, Bakersfield, May 11. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday at Olive Branch Community Church, 12000 Olive Dr, Bakersfield.
SERVICES PENDING
John Eribarne, 96, Bakersfield, June 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Donald Edward Faulkenberry, 75, Bakersfield, June 12. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Northeast.
Roy Joseph Gaskin, 67, California City, May 25. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Emily Guerrero, 57, Bakersfield, June 8. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Arthur Guadalupe Limones, 56, Bakersfield, June 10. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
