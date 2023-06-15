SERVICES PENDING
Kim Baker, 66, Bakersfield, June 14. Angels Cremation Service.
Kathleen Conard, 66, Tulare, June 14. Angels Cremation Service.
Velma Jean Jackson, 70, Bakersfield, June 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Mitchell Kelley, 70, Wofford Heights, June 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Esperanza Ruiz Montoya, 66, Bakersfield, May. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Lucinda Nolen, 65, Bakersfield, May 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Arturo Jesus Olivas, 44, Bakersfield, April 24. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jose Ramirez Jr., 43, Bakersfield, June 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Marian Troyer, 100, Bakersfield, June 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Philip Tyrwhitt, 69, Bakersfield, June 14. Monarch Memorial.
Evelyn Valdez, 40, Bakersfield, June 14. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
