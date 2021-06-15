Funeral services for June 16, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Robert Anderson, 79, Lebec, June 4. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Mei Kuen Chang, 65, Bakersfield, June 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Harvey Clowers, 55, Bakersfield, June 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Allen D. Delay, 64, Livermore, June 13 in Walnut Creek. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Mall Singh Dhillon, 84, Bakersfield, June 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joseph Feliz "Punkin", 57, Bakersfield, June 12. Doughty Calhoun O' Meara.
Deborah Lynn Lund, 68, Bakersfield, June 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joanne Martin, 76, Bakersfield, June 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Claudia Mata, 61, Bakersfield, June 13. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Floyd Nash IV, 24, Bakersfield, June 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Albert Lee Scobey, 75, June 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marlene Thomas, 69, Bakersfield, June 14. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Cheryl Mari Zimmerman, 62, Bakersfield, June 11. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
