SCHEDULED SERVICES
Leilah Lavail Johnson, 11, Bakersfield, June 2. Viewing at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Ave. Memorial services at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Olive Knolls Church of the Nazarene, 6201 Fruitvale Ave.
SERVICES PENDING
Shirley Beth Cody, 85, Bakersfield, June 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
James Fleischacker, 77, Bakersfield, June 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Anita Maria Flores, 76, Bakersfield, June 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Judy Marie Floro, 71, Bakersfield, June 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Jamie Jo Gil, 68, Bakersfield, June 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jose Ruperto Carrillo Guillen, 66, Bakersfield, June 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alberto Gomez, 65, Hawthorne, June 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Esperanza Guzman, 62, Bakersfield, June 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Betty Johnson, 59, Bakersfield, June 14. Basham Funeral Care.
John William Lawler, 64, Bakersfield, May 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Maria Alicia Leal, 89, Arvin, June 14. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Petra Medina, 79, Arvin, June 13. Basham Funeral Care, Bakersfield.
Jackie Oshaughnessy, 69, Bakersfield, June 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Anthony "Tony" Pacheco, 62, Shafter, June 13. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
William Peoples, Jr., 71, Bakersfield, June 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Marcelina Sotelo, 81, Bakersfield, May 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Carmen Joy Standiford, 58, Bakersfield, June 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Teresa Valadez, 71, Bakersfield, June 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ralph Willard, 62, Taft, June 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Brandon Edward Wingle, 33, Bakersfield, June 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Frank Chmiel, 70, Bakersfield, June 14. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Chester Roberts, Jr., 80, Bakersfield, June 12. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
