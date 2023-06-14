SERVICES PENDING
Nanci Elaine Bentz, 72, Bakersfield, June 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES PENDING
Nanci Elaine Bentz, 72, Bakersfield, June 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
June McVicker Bravo, 84, Bakersfield, June 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Peter Anthony Fraetis, 83, Bakersfield, May 27. Mission Family Mortuary.
Anacleto Pruneda Garza, 76, Bakersfield, June 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Tracy Lynn Johnson, 57, Bakersfield, June 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
Santiago Ismael Hernandez Parra, infant, Bakersfield, May 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Thomas Edward Rodgers III, 76, Bakersfield, June 13. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Daniel Matthew Rogovoy, 63, Bakersfield, June 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
William Charles Taylor, 81, Bakersfield, June 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Clyda Wilkerson, 86, Bakersfield, June 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html