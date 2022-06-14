Funeral services for June 15, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Rita Gay James, 77, Bakersfield, June 12 in Arvin. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Jerry A Jompp, 75, Bakersfield, June 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Shirley Gene Lee, 90, Bakersfield, June 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Nicholas Adam Ortiz, 33, Bakersfield, June 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gloria J. Regal, 69, Bakersfield, June 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Felipe Quijas, 67, Shafter, May 16. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html