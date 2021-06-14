Funeral services for June 15, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Julie Lovenia Steward, 85, Bakersfield, June 7. Basham Funeral Care. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. June 18th at Basham Funeral Care. Funeral Service 10 a.m. June 19th at Greater Bakersfield First Pentecostal Church.
SERVICES PENDING
Billy Anthony Avila, 40, Bakersfield, June 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Matthew Lloyd Bailey, 30, Bakersfield, May 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Laura Ann Martinez Besst, 61, Bakersfield, June 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Anita Belle Bottoms, 88, Bakersfield, June 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
George Cervantes, 85, Bakersfield, June 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Anna Lee Cleveland, 72, Bakersfield, June 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Velma Irene Followwill, 94, June 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Elia Velasquez Gutierrez, 65, Bakersfield, June 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Matthew Dennis Huddleston, Jr., 25, Bakersfield, June 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Johnny Joseph Palato, 83, Bakersfield, June 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Vanessa Andrea Perez, 30, Bakersfield, June 11 in North Hollywood. Basham Funeral Care.
Craig Smith Perry, 76, Bakersfield, June 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jose Quintanar, 85, Bakersfield, June 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Fernando Sebastian Rafael, 37, Lamont, May 15 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jennie A. Seay-Morris, 88, Bakersfield, June 10. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Antonio Tellez, 69, Delano, June 13. Delano Mortuary.
Maria Silvas Vega, 79, Delano, June 11. Delano Mortuary.
Robert Charles Yoon, 66, Bakersfield, June 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
