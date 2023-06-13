SERVICES PENDING
Michael Richard Blagg, 73, Bakersfield, June 7. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Patricia Fieber, 96, Bakersfield. June 11. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Marsola "Marci" Graves, 89, Los Osos, June 13. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Violetta Housh, 96, Bakersfield, June 13. Angels Cremation Service.
Kenny John Johnson, 63, Los Angeles, June 11.
Ronald Johnson, 56, Bakersfield, May 26. Angels Cremation Service.
Barbara Lee, 78, Bakersfield, June 12. Angels Cremation Service.
Thomas Leonard, 73, Bakersfield, June 12. Monarch Memorial.
Mario Lopez, 51, Bakersfield, June 12. Monarch Memorial.
Manuel Moralez, 87, Shafter, June 12. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Jose Orozco, 94, Bakersfield, June 12. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Angela Ortiz Salgado, 93, Bakersfield, May 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Catherine Welker, 80, Mojave, June 12. Angels Cremation Service.
