Funeral services for June 14, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Charles Faucheux, 86, May 11, Bakersfield. Memorial service 11 a.m. June 18 at Olive Branch Community Church, 12000 Olive Drive in Bakersfield.
Marian Frances Garzelli, 93, Castaic, May 24. Visitation is June 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Newhall. Funeral service is June 16 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Santa Clarita. Reception will follow at the Embassy Suites on Westinghouse Place in Valencia at 12 p.m. dignitymemorial.com
SERVICES PENDING
Sharon L. Ballard, 75, Taft, June 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joseph John Derosa, 64, Bakersfield, June 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Chamkaur Singh Dhillon, 55, June 9 in Stanford. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Betty Mae Emms, 85, Bakersfield, June 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jayne Marie Flaherty, 66, Bakersfield, June 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Marjorie Jean Granheim, 74, Bakersfield, June 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
June Louise Houston, 83, June 3. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
AyePe Lwin, 91, Bakersfield, June 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Margaret Miranda, 95, Arvin, June 13. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Abel Antonio Ramos, 68, June 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Leon Virgil Ray, 42, Lebec, June 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Cristina Vegas Salinas, 59, Bakersfield, June 12. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Ellic Grady Jolley Jr., 86, Bakersfield, June 12. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
