SERVICES SCHEDULED
Donna Bullock Bugni, 82, Bakersfield, March 9. Rosary June 19 at 9:30 a.m., followed by Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.
Andres Olivas, 68, Bakersfield, June 6. Visitation at 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest. Chapel service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest - Celebration of Life Center, followed by graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Lane.
SERVICES PENDING
Virginia Lou Cochran, 87, Bakersfield, June 11. Basham Funeral Care.
James Fleischaker, 74, Bakersfield, June 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Benito Medina, 76, Bakersfield, June 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Pedro Ornelas Morales, 48, Bakersfield, June 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Byron Russell, 49, Bakersfield, June 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Eunice Santana, 42, Bakersfield, June 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Milton Villatoro, 26, Bakersfield, June 11. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
