SERVICES SCHEDULED
Johnny Quirino, 52, Bakersfield, May 21. Graveside service June 15, 10 a.m., Greenlawn Northeast Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Raymond Patrick Cotta, 77, Tehachapi, June 11. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Albert Gutierrez Sr., 60, Bakersfield, June 10. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Jessie Gutierrez, 84, Bakersfield, June 10. Basham Funeral Care.
J Jesus Melgoza Herrera, 66, McFarland, July 8. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Kathy Lynn Moretti, 65, Bakersfield, June 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Lucio Lopez, 94, Bakersfield, June 11. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Barbara Jean Lucas, 89, Wasco, June 10. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Alvester Richardson, 77, Wasco, June 10. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Linda Elizabeth Skidmore, 75, Taft, June 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard Lee Thim, 87, Bakersfield, June 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
NO SERVICES
James Wesley Hanner, 85, Shafter, June 11. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
