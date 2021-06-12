Funeral services for June 13, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Russell "Russ" Kominitsky, 87, Bakersfield, May 25. Memorial Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., June 25, The Woman's Club of Bakersfield, 2030 18th St.
Ruth "Marlene" Nelson, 87, Bakersfield. Graveside services 10 a.m. Monday at Wasco Memorial Park, 300 Leonard Ave. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
SERVICES PENDING
Jodh Singh Gill, 74, June 11. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Roger Alan McIntosh, 69, June 10. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html