SERVICES PENDING
Gilberto Bravo, 91, Delano, June 11. Delano Mortuary.
Michael Jesse Butcher, 83, Bakersfield, June 2. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Raul Dominguez, 38, Bakersfield, May 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Pritam Gill, 73, Bakersfield, June 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Thomas Neil Hobbs, 43, Bakersfield, June 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Leila Kirk, 97, Bakersfield, June 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ben Lamas, 82, San Luis Obispo, June 10. Reis Family Mortuary, San Luis Obispo.
Sixto Mancillas, 62, Delano, June 8. Delano Mortuary.
Nada Josephine Studer, 94, Bakersfield, June 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Wanda Wheeler, 86, Bakersfield, June 4 in Pasadena. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
