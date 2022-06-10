 Skip to main content
Funeral services for June 11, 2022

SERVICES PENDING

Rafael Munoz Aguayo, 40, Arvin, June 8 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.

Gilbert R. Evans, 82, Bakersfield, June 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Larry Wayne Hawkins, 72, Bakersfield, June 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Micah B. Holsonbake, 34, Bakersfield, March 23, 2018. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.

Gladys Juanita Hopkins, 94, Bakersfield, June 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Leona Norma Horn, 80, Bakersfield, June 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Cecilia Marie Howe, 49, Bakersfield, June 2 in Delano. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Phyllis Jensen, 92, Bakersfield, June 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.

James Juarez Sr., 57, Bakersfield, May 6. Basham Funeral Care.

Nancy Jean Lee, 81, Bakersfield, June 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Germaine Mendiburu, 80, Bakersfield, June 9. Basham Funeral Care.

Michael Gerard Murphy, 65, Frazier Park, June 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Linda Ann Roemer, 74, Bakersfield, June 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.

George Edwin Searcy, 80, Bakersfield, June 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Barbara Anne Vigstrom, 79, Bakersfield, June 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

