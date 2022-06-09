Funeral services for June 10, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jerry B. Dugan, 80, Bakersfield, June 4. Funeral service 12:30 p.m. June 14 at the Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Chapel. Interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Douglas W. Dreese, 65, Bakersfield, June 7. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Moreland Lee Estes, 78, Bakersfield, June 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard G. Pandolfi, 83, Bakersfield, June 7. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
