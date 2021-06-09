Funeral services for June 10, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Sally C. De La Rosa, 89, Delano, June 6. Delano Mortuary.
Sue Flick, 91, Mexia, Texas, May 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Adam Scott Gallegos, 49, Bakersfield, June 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Alfredo Gonzales, 61, Shafter, June 6. Basham-Lara Funeral Care. Shafter.
Ramon Molina Mesa Jr., 89, Bakersfield, June 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Patricia Mier, 53, Wasco, June 4 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Robert Gene Mynk, 89, Frankston, Texas, May 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ruth Marlene Nelson "Marlene", 87, Bakersfield, June 8. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Eddie Polston, 77, Bakersfield, June 3. Union Cemetery.
Martha Rodriguez, 39, Bakersfield, June 6. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Natividad Saenz, 71, Arvin, June 9 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Maurice Taylor, 82, Bakersfield, May 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Minnie Ester Emswiler, 80, Bakersfield, June 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html