SERVICES SCHEDULED
Reta Claudin Bidwell, 92, Bakersfield, April 9. Graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest.
Georgia Margaret Magee, 88, Bakersfield, June 4. Visitation at 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Truth Tabernacle, 214 Hosking Ave. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Greenlawn Cemetery.
SERVICES PENDING
Wyvanique Cooper, 6, Bakersfield, June 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Christine J. Dickson, 70, Bakersfield, June 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gudelia Gasca, 87, Arvin, June 5. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Alfred Juan Gomez Sr., 40, Bakersfield, June 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Betty Louise Lackey, 88, Bakersfield, June 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Edgar Martinez Lopez, 23, Bakersfield, June 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Andres Olivas, 68, Bakersfield, June 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michelle Lee Perez, 49, Bakersfield, June 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria Guadalupe Ponce, 82, Bakersfield, June 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard Larry Powers, 73, Bakersfield, June 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Yolanda Gutierrez Tellez, 57, Shafter, June 7 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Jerry Lee Tibbs Jr., 49, Bakersfield, June 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Dagoberto Valencia, 57, Corcoran, June 8 in Visalia. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Frank Valdez Zargoza, 81, Bakersfield, June 7. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
