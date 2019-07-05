SERVICES SCHEDULED
Peggy Lenita Boyd, 84, Bakersfield, June 23. Graveside service 10 a.m. July 10, Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jim D. Weaver, 94, Bakersfield, July 4. Graveside service 10 a.m. July 9, Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
Jesse Aguinaga, 87, Bakersfield, July 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Kim Bell, 62, Bakersfield, July 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Neil Forrest Cameron, 91, Bakersfield, June 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kenneth Cooper, 84, Bakersfield, July 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Diana Eccles, 74, Kernville, July 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Cleta Guillen, 66, Bakersfield, July 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Gregory Martinez, 29, Bakersfield, July 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
JoAnnette Miller, 93, Bakersfield, July 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Diego Mireles, 86, Bakersfield, July 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Guadalupe Mancha Perez, 91, Bakersfield, July 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Eldyne Sanders, 92, Bakersfield, July 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Leon Stevens, 75, Shafter, July 6 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
