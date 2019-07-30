SERVICES SCHEDULED
Doreen Marie Elliott, 84, July 22. Memorial service 11 a.m. Aug. 7, Valley Baptist Church Olive Drive Campus, 5500 Olive Drive. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Alexander R. Stewart, 28, Bakersfield, July 22. Funeral service 10 a.m. Aug. 1, Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, 9101 Kern Canyon Road; burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
SERVICES PENDING
Eliana Aguayo, infant, Wasco, July 26. Peters Funeral Home.
Jerry Baxter, 93, Taft, July 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Robert Raymond Beckwith, 72, Bakersfield, July 27. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Liam Matthew Garza, infant, Wasco, July 28. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Ezrayel Samuel Hill, 9, Kansas City, Mo., July 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Meilani Brie Martinez Hinojosa, infant, Wasco, July 22. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Elizabeth Ann Lomax, 78, Bakersfield, July 26. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Ronald Eugene Miller, 69, Bakersfield, July 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Pattie Mungary, 74, Bakersfield, July 30. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
