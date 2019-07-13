SERVICES SCHEDULED
Eusebio Avila, 72, July 6, in Poway, CA. Rosary 10 a.m. and Mass 10:30 a.m. July 19, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Delano. Committal service to follow, 1:15 p.m., Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Joe O. Moreno, 55, Bakersfield. Visitation 4-8 p.m. July 18, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane. Chapel service 10 a.m. July 19, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Wendell James Gustin, 83, Bakersfield. Visitation 5-7 p.m. July 17, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 10 a.m. July 18, Basham Funeral Care. Committal service to follow, 12:30 p.m., Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Ricky Carrisalez, 63, Bakersfield, June 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Socorro Flores, 69, Arvin, July 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Zachary Manson Gutierrez, 29, Bakersfield, June 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Virginia Joanne Pool, 76, Bakersfield, July 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Angelita V. Torres, 86, San Jose, July 6. Peters Funeral Homes, Wasco.
Julio Alfredo Vasquez, 58, Arvin, July 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Georgia Maybell Wells, 91, Bakersfield, July 12. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
