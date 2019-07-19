SERVICES SCHEDULED
John Lyman Butler, 81, Bakersfield, July 6. Graveside service with Military Honors, 10 a.m. July 29, Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rick Carrisalez, 63, Bakersfield, July 12. Visitation 10 a.m. and funeral service 11 a.m. July 26, Basham Funeral Care, Chapel. Basham Funeral Care.
Jeffrey Scott Kirschenmann, 48, Bakersfield, July 16. Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. July 23, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, Celebration of Life Center. Reception to follow at Stockdale Country Club, 7001 Stockdale Highway. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Wallace H. Houchin, 87, Bakersfield, July 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
