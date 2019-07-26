SERVICES SCHEDULED
Rita Bertolucci, 95, Bakersfield, July 25. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Aug. 1, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 900 H St. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Katheryn Annette Caras, 49, Bakersfield, July 20. Celebration of Life service, 10 a.m. Aug. 1, RiverLakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
Kenneth Bruce, 80, Bakersfield, July 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Betty Douglas, 76, Bakersfield, July 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Darrell Jackson, 61, Bakersfield, July 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Hector Luis Zapata Lugo, 69, Bakersfield, July 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Daniel James Martinez, 45, Bakersfield, July 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Dee Anna Robinson, 50, Bakersfield, July 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Natividad Romero, 87, Bakersfield, July 26. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
