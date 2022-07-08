Funeral services for July 9, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
ElNora Bull, 83, Bakersfield, July 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Larry Dwayne Collom, 79, Bakersfield, July 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jaspinder Kaur Dhand, 75, Bakersfield, July 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Virginia Ellen Hensley, 76, Bakersfield, July 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Everispo Luevano, 83, Bakersfield, July 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Kuldip Kaur, 63, Bakersfield, June 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
