Funeral services for July 9, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Charles "Chuck" McMasters. Burial service 10 a.m. July 16, Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Robert Walter Rodgers Jr., 95, Bakersfield, June 13. Service at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 10:45 a.m. July 9, directed by Kern River.
SERVICES PENDING
Gregorio Delgado Ayon, 65, Bakersfield, June 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Alan Barajas, 42, Bakersfield, June 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Dixie Lee Chambers, 89, Bakersfield, July 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Nikolai Charnoske, infant, Bakersfield, June 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Marilyn Cristin, 73, Bakersfield, July 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Leonila Casique, 63, Buttonwillow, July 7 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Homes.
Tillie Escamila, 96, Bakersfield, July 6. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Felipa Lopez-Gonzalez, 76, Bakersfield, July 7. Basham Funeral Care.
China Jones, 29, Bakersfield, June 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Joanne Martin, 75, Bakersfield, June 15. Historic Union Cemetery.
Irene Martinez, 78, Bakersfield, July 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Juana Martinez, 67, Bakersfield, June 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Alice Rodriguez, 58, Bakersfield, July 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Antolin Rosado, 83, Bakersfield, July 4. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
