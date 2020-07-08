SERVICES SCHEDULED
Anthony Nicholas Miller, 36, Bakersfield, June 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. July 10 at Basham Funeral Care Chapel, 3312 Niles St. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Esther Anama, 73, Bakersfield, July 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Connie Diane Bomar, 66, Bakersfield, July 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lemuel Benedict Chaney Sr., 60, Bakersfield, July 3. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Phyllis Kay Culp, 85, Bakersfield, July 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Delia Donaldson, 77, Bakersfield, July 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Cathleen Luella Griffin, 91, Bakersfield, June 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Donald Ray "Speedy" Henderson, 88, Bakersfield, July 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Jean Marie Leon, 63, Bakersfield, July 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Luis Levya Lujan, 80, Earlimart, July 5. Delano Mortuary.
Cynthia R. Olvera, 51, Bakersfield, July 4. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Margaret Cynthia Roberts, 75, Bakersfield, July 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gerald Thomas Smith Jr., 85, Bakersfield, July 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Verlena J. Williams, 82, Bakersfield, July 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
