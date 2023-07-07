SERVICES PENDING
Becky Burns, 84, Shafter, July 5 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Yolanda Corona, 63, Bakersfield, July 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Edward Artist Phillip Foster, 32, San Diego, June 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
Kevin Ray Gutierrez, 55, Bakersfield, June 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jacob Johnston, 18, Bakersfield, July 6. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Barbara Jean Kimber, 74, Bakersfield, July 6. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
James David McCullah, 91, Bakersfield, July 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Billy Margaret McTaggart, 68, Bakersfield, June 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Judy Meaglia, 83, Bakersfield, July 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Manuel Rodriguez, 60, Shafter, July 5 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Carlota Ramirez Valdez, 101, Bakersfield, June 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
