Funeral services for July 8, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Charles "Chuck" McMasters. Burial service 10 a.m. July 16, Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Robert Walter Rodgers Jr., 95, Bakersfield, June 13. Service at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 10:45 a.m.. July 9, directed by Kern River.
SERVICES PENDING
Ernest Galindo Acosta, 50, Bakersfield, July 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
T. Bette Addington, 66, July 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Micaela Roldan Barboza, 73, Wasco, July 6 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Merry Christine Brower, 83, Bakersfield, July 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Paul Martinez Chacon, Jr., 85, Shafter, July 1. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Evangeline Louise Chinn, 94, Bakersfield, July 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jose Vieyra Cuellar, 96, Bakersfield, June 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ben Maurice Fitzgerald, 91, Bakersfield, July 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Barbara Ann Hennington, 88, Bakersfield, July 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Audra Faye Knigge, 90, Bakersfield, July 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Noah Ezequiel Lara, 2, Shafter, July 5 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Josie Jade Palominos, Infant, Bakersfield, June 25. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Maria Del Rosario Rico, 69, July 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Antonio Ruiz III, 25, Bakersfield, June 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Leatrice Talley, 92, Bakersfield, July 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Donna Kaye Trout, 72, Bakersfield, July 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Paula Suzette Wright, 58, Tulare, July 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
NO SERVICES
Jean Holland, 91, Bakersfield, July 1. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
