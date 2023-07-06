Richard Hinojos Arambula, 95, Bakersfield, June 22. Visitation, 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast. Service, 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Eileen Theresa Burton, 65, Bakersfield, June 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Dale Christenson, 86, Bakersfield, July 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Geraldine Craig, 93, Bakersfield, July 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Blas Garcia Jr., 76, Bakersfield, June 15. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Jesus Carriedo Mendoza, 65, Wasco, July 5 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Carlos Antonio Duran Panameno, 40, Bakersfield, July 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Charles Rodriguez, 81, Granada Hills, July 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Cindy Louise Stith, 41, Bakersfield, July 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
