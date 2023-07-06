SERVICES SCHEDULED

Richard Hinojos Arambula, 95, Bakersfield, June 22. Visitation, 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast. Service, 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

