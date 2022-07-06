Funeral services for July 7, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Eduardo Torres Aleman, 80, Bakersfield, June 30. Visitation today from 5 to 8 p.m. Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care Chapel, 620 Oregon St. Funeral service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care Chapel with interment to follow at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. www.bashamfuneralcare.com
SERVICES PENDING
Kenneth Wesley Campbell, 77, Bakersfield, July 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria Luisa Delgadillo, 73, Bakersfield, July 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Donald R. Lewis, 82, Bakersfield, July 4. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Keith Lawrence Saltvick, 69, Bakersfield, June 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maria Catalina Sanchez, 77, Delano, June 24. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302.
