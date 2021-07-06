Funeral services for July 7, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Raul R. Camacho, 84, Bakersfield, June 27. Visitation, 4 to 8 p.m., July 7 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, Building A. Service at 10 a.m., July 8 at St. Philip the Apostle. Graveside at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest to follow.
Ted J. Bozarth, 79, Bakersfield, July 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Irene Chance, 92, Wasco, July 5 in Madera. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Maria Beatriz Gonzalez, 81, Bakersfield, June 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ima Lee Hanlin, 97, Concord, July 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Trent Jones, 83, July 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Barbara Bydolf Kurfess, 92, Bakersfield, July 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Abraham Torres Meza, 30, June 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Agripina B. San Antonio, 91, Delano, July 3. Delano Mortuary.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
