SERVICES PENDING
Heladia Alcantara, 90, Bakersfield, July 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Antonio Brillantes Blaza, 80, Bakersfield, July 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lemuel Chaney, 60, Bakersfield, July 3. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Rita Contreras, 90, Bakersfield, July 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Paul Deshields, 89, Shafter, July 4. Peters Funeral Home Shafter, Bakersfield.
Anna Fields, 93, Bakersfield, July 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Luis Pedro Gutierrez, 49, Bakersfield, June 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Marion Harder, 88, Wasco, July 5. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Mildred Holden, 87, Bakersfield, July 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Mark Quevedo Jamison III, 1, Bakersfield, June 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Duane Joseph Linenberger, 71, Bakersfield, July 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
Maria Manzano, 97, Delano, July 6. Delano Mortuary.
Richard Glen McMullen, 79, Tehachapi, June 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Geraldine Mills, 82, Bakersfield, July 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Angel Barraza Miranda, 84, Wasco, July 4. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Patricia Moreno, 41, Delano, July 6. Peters Funeral Home Wasco, Wasco.
Antonio Montiel, 70, Bakersfield, July 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Susan Belle Noel, 62, Bakersfield, June 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Albert Pinheiro, 91, Tehachapi, July 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Maria Ramirez, 83, Bakersfield, July 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Johnnie Howard Ross, 75, Bakersfield, June 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ernestine Salazar, 88, Lamont, July 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Dale Scheideman, 85, Bakersfield, July 5. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Peter James Spence, 70, Bakersfield, June 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Patricia Ann Standridge, 83, Pahrump, Nev., June 30. Mission Family Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Ellen Merle Susi-Niduvitch, 74, Lake Isabella, June 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jeremiah Thomas, Jr., 68, Bakersfield, July 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Taryn Eve Unfried, 42, Bakersfield, June 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Wanda Mae Wheeler, 82, Bakersfield, July 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria De Jesus Yanez, 85, Bakersfield, July 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
