SERVICES SCHEDULED
Phyllis Ann Willis, 68, Bakersfield, June 18. Visitation, noon to 4 p.m. July 6 at Johnson & Taft Chapel. Service, 10 a.m. July 7 at Johnson & Taft Mortuary, 115 18th St., Bakersfield. Johnson & Taft Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Jennifer Dawn Anderson, 39, Bakersfield, July 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jeffery Stewart Bennett, 73, Bakersfield, April 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Marsha A. Coffee, 70, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Cheryl Joan Crane, 79, Bakersfield, July 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Tomas Pasay Del-Rosario, 81, Bakersfield, July 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Pedro Mejia Garcia, 46, Taft, April 21 in Bakersfield. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
John Guerra, 76, Bakersfield, July 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Beatriz Maria Guerrero, 72, Bakersfield, June 24. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Karen Louise Hartlep, 75, Bakersfield, June 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Anthony Gabriel Holdener, 86, Bakersfield, July 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Stephen Paul Hornbeck, 64, Bakersfield, June 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Cris Elaine Johnson, 72, Bakersfield, July 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jose Luis Juarez, 68, Bakersfield, July 3. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Rosalino Soto Juarez, 38, Bakersfield, July 1. Basham Funeral Care.
William Edward Keehmer, 90, Tehachapi, July 4. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Epifania Chavez Luna, 95, Bakersfield, June 29. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Sofia Chavez Martinez, infant, Wasco, July 1 in Madera. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ella Davene McDaniel, 79, Bakersfield, July 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
David James McGroarty, 42, Bakersfield, July 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Everardo Sanchez Mendez, 48, Bakersfield, July 1. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robert Morovich, 88, Bakersfield, July 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jose Trinidad Partida, 57, Bakersfield, June 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Roman C. Reyna, 58, Bakersfield, June 27. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Steve “Hoss” Rill, 71, Shafter, July 2 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Crystal Ross, 42, Bakersfield, June 28. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Rosa E. Salinas, 82, Bakersfield, July 1. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Eva Spurlock, 66, Bakersfield, June 25. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Felix Mendiola Valadez, 90, Arvin, July 1. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Andrew Benjamin Vasquez, 15, Bakersfield, June 22. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Humberto Munoz Vazquez, 53, Bakersfield, June 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria C. Calderon Zamudio, 85, Wasco, June 27. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
