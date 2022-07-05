 Skip to main content
Funeral services for July 6, 2022

SERVICES PENDING

Zenaida Marmolejo de Casillas, 85, Bakersfield, July 3. Basham Funeral Care.

Reford Joseph Clagg, 84, Bakersfield, June 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Mary Joan Lerda, 90, Delano, July 2. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.

Ruby Marshall, 81, Bakersfield, July 3. Basham Funeral Care.

Gina Provencio, 51, Bakersfield, July 1. Basham Funeral Care.

Cristian Salais-Medrano, 27, Delano, June 23. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.

Maher Monther Samarneh, 21, Bakersfield, June 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Clydie Ray Thomas, 75, Bakersfield, July 4. Peters Funeral Home.

Reyes Zaragoza Jr., 71, Bakersfield, June 30. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302.

