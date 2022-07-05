Funeral services for July 6, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Zenaida Marmolejo de Casillas, 85, Bakersfield, July 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Reford Joseph Clagg, 84, Bakersfield, June 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Joan Lerda, 90, Delano, July 2. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Ruby Marshall, 81, Bakersfield, July 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Gina Provencio, 51, Bakersfield, July 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Cristian Salais-Medrano, 27, Delano, June 23. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Maher Monther Samarneh, 21, Bakersfield, June 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Clydie Ray Thomas, 75, Bakersfield, July 4. Peters Funeral Home.
Reyes Zaragoza Jr., 71, Bakersfield, June 30. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
