SERVICES SCHEDULED
Chloe Mayfield-Smith, 28, Bakersfield, June 19. Celebration of life, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Royal Palace/A Sign Factory, 6720 District Blvd., Bakersfield.
Chuck Wright, 86, Wasco, June 28. Graveside service, 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
John Frank Candelaria, 84, Bakersfield, July 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
