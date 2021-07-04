You have permission to edit this article.
Funeral services for July 5, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Cristi Diane Delfino, 49, Buttonwillow, June 7. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m., July 7, Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Graveside service 10 a.m., July 8, Union Cemetery.

Florence M. Schroeder, 98, Wasco, June 22. Visitation 5:30-8 p.m. with rosary at 6:30 p.m., July 8, Peters Funeral Home Wasco. Funeral service 9:30 a.m., July 9, St. John's Evangelist Church, 1300 9th place Wasco. Graveside 10:30 a.m., July 9, Wasco Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

