SERVICES SCHEDULED
Andrew Brancato, 84, Bakersfield, June 25. Visitation 4-7 p.m. July 7 at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., July 8 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Graveside to follow at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery.
SERVICES PENDING
Angel Barraza, 84, Wasco, July 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Brown, 71, Bakersfield, July 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Philip A. Icardo, 70, Bakersfield, July 1. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Home.
Richard Jimenez, 49, Bakersfield, June 29. Historic Union Cemetery.
Opal Mae Reimers, 101, Bakersfield, June 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Everardo Rodriguez, 63, July 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
