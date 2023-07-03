SERVICES SCHEDULED
Dorina Poncetta, 95, Bakersfield, July 2. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., July 7 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
SERVICES PENDING
Martha Gutierrez Arrellano, 77, Bakersfield, July 2. Monarch Memorial.
Leanne Baker, 62, Bakersfield, July 2. Angels Cremation Service.
Jacqueline Diane Carson, 81, Bakersfield, June 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Julia M. Diaz, 80, Delano, July 1. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Hayden Etienne, 79, Bakersfield, July 1. Angels Cremation Service.
Maria Garcia, 103, Bakersfield, June 17. Angels Cremation Service.
Judith Ann Greer, 74, Bakersfield, June 30. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Tyenna Johnson, 59, Bakersfield, July 2. Angels Cremation Service.
Justine Lara, 45, Bakersfield, June 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rebecca Ann Lee, 62, Bakersfield, June 18. Angels Cremation Service.
Richard Lewis, 81, Bakersfield, June 30. Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast.
Edward Ramirez, 66, Bakersfield, July 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Joe Don Rose, 89, Bakersfield, July 1. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Taiko Sanchez, 95, Bakersfield, July 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mark Francis Waits, 74, Bakersfield, July 1. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Lois Westenhouse, 91, Bakersfield, June 30. Angels Cremation Service.
Robert John Wiens, 93, June 26, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Chuck Wright, 86, Wasco, June 28. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
