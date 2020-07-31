SERVICES PENDING
Caudie Brown, 82, Shafter, July 29. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Esther Ruth Cabrera, 95, Bakersfield, July 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ann Nora Chernabaeff, 91, Bakersfield, July 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gaspar Gomez, 92, Bakersfield, July 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bhagwant Singh Grewal, 94, Bakersfield, July 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Donald Edward Hazelton, 61, Bakersfield, July 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dell Benton Hemingway, 89, Bakersfield, July 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gurmeet Kaur, 70, Bakersfield, July 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dororthy Stoll Kenyon, 95, Bakersfield, July 27. Mission Family Mortuary.
Patricia Ann Malson, 63, Bakersfield, July 27. Mission Family Mortuary.
Allan Stanley McGregor, 83, Bakersfield, July 22. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Ricarda Miranda, 89, Shafter, July 29. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Joe Frances Myers, 82, Bakersfield, July 19. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
De Merie Nieto, 20, Bakersfield, July 24. Basham Funeral Care.
William Richard Shelton Jr., 82, Bakersfield, July 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Betty Stone, 82, Bakersfield, July 23. Ruckers Mortuary.
Mateo Valladares, 1, Shafter, July 28. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Richard Williams, 72, Bakersfield, July 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Carolyn Wright, 66, Bakersfield, July 29. Basham Funeral CAre.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
