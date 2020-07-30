SERVICES PENDING
Shirley Costello, 83, Bakersfield, July 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Bruce Wayne Hobbs, 72, Bakersfield, July 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Faustino Jimenez Lopez, 93, Shafter, July 29. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Jerimiah Lynch, 33, Bakersfield, July 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Luis Chavez Martinez, 56, Bakersfield, July 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ivy Napoleon, 76, Maricopa, July 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Adriano Cuarteros Ranis, 65, Delano, July 27. Delano Mortuary.
Renee Lisa Rios, 54, Taft, July 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Julio Sandoval, 68, Bakersfield, July 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Virginia Louise De Los Santos, 78, Bakersfield, July 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Parkash Singh, 67, Bakersfield, July 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Troy Tenhet, 77, Bakersfield, July 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Capt. Johnnie Tenney, 85, Bakersfield, July 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
