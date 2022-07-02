Funeral services for July 3, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Carolyn J. Hosking, 81, Taft, June 30 in Bakersfield. Viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield. Funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the First Baptist Church, 220 North St., Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Jesse Sanchez, 27, June 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302.
